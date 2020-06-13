723 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours: PM upset over current situation

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. 723 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours. 442 patients have recovered and 6 died in the past day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today.

“Our situation with coronavirus is not good. I would be frankly to say that I am upset. Today I came to work from Sevan and I was looking from the car that people continue not following the anti-epidemic rules. The most obvious of this is not wearing a face mask. I have started to think about that this issue has already gone beyond the scope of the coronavirus, we need to understand our public behavior already from another perspective”, the PM said.

“Few days ago I visited the Nork Infectious Disease Hospital and the St. Gregory the Illuminator medical center, visited the intensive care units in both hospitals. I had an impression today that people walking in the streets were moving to the intensive care units. I wanted to get out of the car and ask them – my dears, where are you going?”, he added, urging once again to follow all the rules.

Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, until July 13, 17:00.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan