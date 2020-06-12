Armenia to receive medical assistance worth $1 mln from Serbia at initiative of President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. As a result of telephone conversations between President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Serbia will soon send a humanitarian aid to Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

Recently the Armenian President had a phone talk with his Serbian counterpart during which they discussed the current coronavirus-related situation. The Serbian President stated that his country is ready to assist Armenia. The Armenian President gave the list of the necessary medical items provided by the healthcare ministry to the Serbian side.

Few days ago at the meeting with the healthcare specialists the Armenian President informed that he again had a talk to his Serbian counterpart and the latter informed what kind of assistance and in what amount he is going to send to his Armenian counterpart and in the person of him the good people of Armenia.

In coming days two aircrafts carrying large amount of medical items and equipment will arrive from Serbia to Armenia via a special flight. In particular, 10 ventilators, 10 monitors, 500,000 surgical and 100,000 breathing masks, 25,000 protective glasses, 25,000 medical protective clothing and other necessary items will be delivered to Armenia. The total cost of the Serbian assistance will comprise nearly 1 million USD.

In a phone talk with the Serbian counterpart, the Armenian President thanked for the constant warm attitude shown to Armenia and its people.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan