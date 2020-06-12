Lawyer voices about necessity to bring back Shahumyan issue to table of negotiations

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Lawyer Zinavor Meghryan will pursue the goal of making the voice of Shaumyan residents (now deported from their homeland) more sound, solving their problems and restoring the justice.

ARMENPRESS reports Zinavor Meghryan wrote on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the occupation of Shahumyan region by Azerbaijan that it’s already nearly 3 decades that the residents of Shahumyan wake up every morning with the dream to return to their homes.

‘’It’s nearly 3 decades that our homes are occupied and our rights are violated. This cannot continue any longer and today I voice about the necessity of bringing back the problems of residents of Shahumyan and nearby Armenian regions to moral, legal and also political agenda’’, Meghryan wrote.

According to Zinavor Meghryan, many deported residents of Shahumyan still live in nearby territories with the confidence that they will soon be able to return no their homeland.

‘’Today I am speaking about our rights and about our losses. I am speaking about restoring what has been lost and compensation of the damage. Today I am speaking about bringing back Shaumyan issue to negotiation table and finding a just solution to it. I am speaking about our future’’, the lawyer wrote.

Meghryan also called on people to honor the memories of the heroes who were martyred for the protection of the motherland.

‘’Let’s speak with them in our minds and hearts and promise them that we will continue their mission’’, he said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan