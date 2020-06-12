Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency until July 13

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month.

The respective decision was adopted today, on June 12, at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said according to the decision the state of emergency will be extended until July 13, 17:00.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 to battle the spread of coronavirus which was effective until April 14. On April 14 the government made a decision to extend the state of emergency until May 14. On May 14 the state of emergency was again extended for another 30 days, until June 12.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan