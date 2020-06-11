Which European countries open their borders ahead of tourism season?

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. If you’re intending on coming to the EU for a holiday it's worth knowing the bloc's external borders are set to be closed until at least June 15. But that only applies if you're a non-EU citizen coming from a non-EU country. The EU Commission has called for the reopening of the bloc's internal borders by the end of June, Euronews reports.

Here is an updated guide to the border situation in Europe this summer:

Austria opened its land borders with Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and the Czech Republic on 4 June.

The country will reopen its border with Italy from 16 June, but a travel warning will be issued for the region of Lombardy. There will be no restrictions with most European Union countries.

People arriving in Austria "from any other country" however must produce a medical certificate proving a negative COVID-19 test. The certificate cannot be more than four days' old.

Belgium's borders are closed and the country has banned non-essential travel abroad.

The government has announced plans to reopen the border to citizens from the EU, the UK and the four other Schengen countries (Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway) from June 15.

Cyprus resumes tourism travel on June 9 and will do so in two different phases, after closing borders for almost three months. A first reopening is scheduled for June 9 to passengers coming from Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and Lithuania, but they will have to obtain a health certificate proving they are virus-free three days prior their departure. On June 20, passengers from Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and the Czech Republic will be allowed in too. US, France, Spain, and Italy remain excluded too until further notice.

The Czech Republic’s borders with Austria and Germany reopened on 5 June, 10 days earlier than expected. From May 27, the country opened its frontier with the Slovakia and Hungary, but with restrictions.

Residents of EU member states able to enter to perform economic activities, to visit relatives or to study at a university. Everyone will have to prove themselves with a negative test for COVID-19 upon entry.

France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans to reopen France's border to EU countries and the UK from June 15, following the plans of other EU countries.

For the time being travel into France is restricted with only essential travel allowed for those who don't live in the country.

Travelers arriving from the UK or Spain will be subject to a voluntary quarantine. Those from outside the EU or UK will still not be able to travel to France except for in limited circumstances, while EU countries are still to decide when they will reopen external borders.

Germany will open its borders to the EU and UK from June 16. Currently, travellers are expected to have a valid reason for entering Germany. However, restrictions at the borders have been loosened. Checks at the frontier with Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark and for passengers arriving by air from Italy and Spain remain in effect until 16 June.

In case of Greece, only a limited number of international flights are allowed to land in Athens. All arriving passengers must be tested and stay overnight at a designated hotel. In case of a negative test, passengers have to quarantine for 7 days. If the test is positive, they need to quarantine "under supervision" for 14 days.

From June 15, tourism travel resumes, and international flights will land not just in Athens but in Thessaloniki too.

However, some passengers will have to undergo mandatory testing upon arrival.

Those coming from any of these airports listed by the European Aviation Safety Agency, will have to get tested on arrival, then go to a designated hotel and quarantine for 7 days if the test is negative, and for 14 days if the test is positive.

All other passengers, including all travellers coming from Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland - will be subject to random tests and no further restrictions.

Italy opened its borders on June 3 to EU, UK, Schengen area, Andorra and Monaco citizens, following the nationwide lockdown which came into force on March 9. Borders also opened with Vatican City and San Marino on this date.

Travellers coming from the above countries won't have to undergo quarantine unless they have been in any other country in the 14 days before reaching Italy.

On June 8, Russia said it will partially reopen its borders as the country eases coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that traveling abroad for work, medical or studying purposes will be allowed, as well as for taking care of relatives. He also said Russia will let in foreigners seeking medical treatment or taking care of family members. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there is “no set date” yet for resuming international flights, which were halted in late March.

Spain will open its borders to international visitors on July 1, backtracking on a previous announcement from Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto that restrictions to border crossings with neighbours Portugal and France would be lifted on June 22.

Currently, people who enter the national territory from abroad must stay in quarantine for 14 days after their arrival, but this will end on July 1 according to officials.

No entry permitted for foreign travelers to Turkey.

UK’s borders are currently open. From June 8, visitors from abroad will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Those exempt from these measures include people travelling from Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

As in other countries, certain professions are exempt from these rules, such as healthcare workers travelling to deliver healthcare in the country. Upon arrival, those who are required to self-isolate need to provide their journey and contact details.