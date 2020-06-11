Ambassador Kopyrkin presents joint fight of Armenia and Russia against COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. From the very first days of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Russia and Armenia, as allied countries, as member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), are cooperating very closely, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said at a press conference.

“The leaders of the two countries, as well as the healthcare authorities have always been in constant contact from the very first days of establishment of state of emergency. At the earliest stages of the fight against the virus our profile agencies have transferred 1500 tests to the Armenian partners for diagnosing the disease. Later 20,000 tests were provided to Armenia’s healthcare ministry for two times”, the Russian Ambassador said.

