Gas price for individual consumers will not increase – Armenia deputy PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The price of gas for individual consumers in Armenia will not increase, Deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters today.

“The gas price for individual consumers will not increase at least for this moment. There will be no change in the gas price for individual consumers”, Grigoryan said.

The deputy PM said if no change in the gas price supplied from Russia takes place in the border, there will be possibility of certain increase in the price for other consumers.

On June 8 Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan announced that their calculations show that today there is a necessity for certain increase in gas price in Armenia, at the same time keeping unchanged the price of gas for the population, including the needy families.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan