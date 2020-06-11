Georgia to send medical team to Armenia to fight COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Georgia will send doctors to Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said at the Cabinet meeting.

The PM said no country can overcome the COVID-19 crisis alone.

PM Gakharia said Georgia is discussing the issue of helping Armenia, and the respective task has been given to the ministry of health.

“We should provide mutual support to one another. As you know, the situation in our neighboring countries has become tense recently. I personally hold daily contact with the Prime Minister of Armenia. We have already identified what assistance our neighbors need. Here the mutual support is very important. The health ministry already has a task to prepare the support which Georgia can show to neighboring Armenia. As it seems, it first of all will be a help with the medical staff”, the Georgian PM said.

566 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,669, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

240 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,466.

18 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 245.

The number of active cases stands at 8,876.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan