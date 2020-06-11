COVID-19 latest updates: China confirms 11 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 7 million 458 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 419,000.

More than 3 million 778 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 066 thousand 401 confirmed cases). 115,130 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 775,184 confirmed cases and 39,797 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 493,654. 6,358 patients have died so far.

UK overtook Spain, confirming 290,143 cases. The death toll has reached 41,128. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Spain has 289,360 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

Then comes India with a total of 287,155 confirmed cases and 8,107 deaths.

Italy reported 235,763 cases and 34,114 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 208,823 confirmed cases and 5,903 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 186,866 cases and 8,844 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 177,938 confirmed cases and 8,506 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 173,036 cases. The deaths comprise 4,746.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,057 cases (11 new cases in one day), out of which 78,361 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 827 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 112,288.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 73,595. The death toll has reached 66 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 40,507. 284 death cases have been registered here.

Egypt reported 38,284 confirmed cases and 1,342 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 33,823, that of the deaths is 275.

Iraq confirmed 15,414 cases and 426 deaths.

1,388 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 30.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 152. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

