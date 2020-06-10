WHO ready to support Armenia against coronavirus by all possible tools

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan had a video conference with Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Healthcare Ministry of Armenia, the sides discussed joint works, as well as the possibilities for partnership against the coronavirus pandemic that has become a key issue in the recent months.

Minister Torosyan presented the situation in Armenia over coronavirus, the works done and being done, as well as the planned activities.

During the video-conference the interlocutors discussed a broad scope of issues, starting from the change of behavior of people until narrow professional issues.

Hans Kluge once again expressed readiness to assist Armenia's anti-pandemic measures by all possible tools of the organization.

