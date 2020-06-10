Scientific Council for coordinating COVID-19 research to be established in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The International Association of the Academies of Sciences on June 9 held the first online conference of the Scientific Council on Virology with the participation of leading specialists in the field of virology, epidemiology, bacteriology, immunology from Russia, China, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia told Armenpress.

The Scientific Council on Virology aims at uniting efforts to find solutions to key scientific issues, exchange experience and prepare personnel.

The current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was declared as a key issue in the activity of the Scientific Council on Virology.

A Scientific Council for coordination of COVID-19 academic studies is being created in Armenia which will involve specialists from the National Academy of Sciences, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the universities of Armenia.

