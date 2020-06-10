Judiciary remains and will remain exclusively in the field of professional activity – SJC President

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council is an apolitical structure, SJC President Ruben Vardazaryan said on Facebook.

“This morning another rumor was published in media about the “demand of authorities to me to leave the system”. I regret that some people still cannot understand that the judicial power, the Supreme Judicial Council and I personally are apolitical. Moreover, any attempt to engage us into a political field is doomed to failure. The judicial power remains and will remain exclusively in the field of professional activity”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan