Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the supreme commanding staff.

The PM thanked former Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan for the works done and stated that huge works have been carried out, great changes have taken place and a big agenda has been formed.

Congratulating the new chief of the General Staff, the PM said Onik Gasparyan is not a new person in the Armed Forces as he has served as first deputy chief of the General Staff for a long time.

“The Armed Forces play the role of the backbone of our statehood, and its existence is the most important guarantee of our sovereignty, our statehood and existence. Like any state, Armenia as well has both external and domestic challenges. The Armed Forces are our main power and guarantee, and the Armenian government is ought to create conditions for this structure to solve its tasks”, Pashinyan added.

He informed that soon together with Artak Davtyan they will analyze the joint work and will record what has been achieved and what not. Pashinyan expressed hope that they will come to common conclusions on what has been done and what should be done.

“Mr. Gasparyan, I am confident that during this period you have been completely and fully engaged and participated in the ongoing processes. I am also confident that the legacy of changes will not only be ensured, but also the quality of solving the problems will further improve. I think under your leadership the Armed Forces will become more efficient every day, week, month and year. Our greatest task is the following – to raise the image of the Armed Forces and the public attitude, love and appreciation to that structure to the highest level. This is the best recording we can do”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan