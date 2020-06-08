Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Onik Gasparyan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Onik Gasparyan Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Artak Davtyan has been relieved from the post of Chief of the General Staff.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





