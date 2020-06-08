Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

President Sarkissian received proposals on dismissing NSS Director and Chief of General Staff

President Sarkissian received proposals on dismissing NSS Director and Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the proposals of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on relieving Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan from positions, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration