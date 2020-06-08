President Sarkissian received proposals on dismissing NSS Director and Chief of General Staff
14:38, 8 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the proposals of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on relieving Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan from positions, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
