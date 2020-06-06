''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary faction of ''My Step'' bloc is holding a meeting. ARMENPRESS reports the meeting takes place at the office of the ''Civil Contract'' Party.

MP Hrachya Hakobyan told the reporters that they gather as usual to discuss various issues.

No other details on the agenda of the meeting are available so fat.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan