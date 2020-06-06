President Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to King of Sweden

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on the occasion of the National Holiday of the country.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of teh President's Office, the President emphasized that Armenia highlights the expansion of friendly cooperation and constructive diologue with Sweden both on bilateral format and in the sidelines of the European Union. Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to strengthen the friendly, warm and mutually beneficiary relations in the future.

He wished Carl XVI Gustaf and the Royal Family good health and welfare to the friendly people of Sweden.

