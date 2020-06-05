Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Chairman of State Revenue Committee

Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Chairman of State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Hovhannisyan has been appointed Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan signed the decision.

Eduard Hovhannisyan was the Deputy Chairman of the SRC.

Former SRC Chairman David Ananyan resigned on June 4.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration