Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Chairman of State Revenue Committee
YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Hovhannisyan has been appointed Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan signed the decision.
Eduard Hovhannisyan was the Deputy Chairman of the SRC.
Former SRC Chairman David Ananyan resigned on June 4.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
