President Sarkissian holds meeting with Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President expressed his concern over the current situation in Armenia caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He asked the minister to provide information and clarification about the anti-coronavirus strategy, as well as the ongoing actions and the existing problems.

Minister Torosyan introduced the current coronavirus-related situation in the country to the President, the treatment and recovery process of the COVID-19 patients, the healthcare problems, as well as the main needs of the system.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to assist within its capacities, also using his personal ties, in establishing relations and cooperation with different countries and structures aimed at overcoming the consequences of the pandemic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan