Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-06-20

YEREVAN, 5 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.37 drams to 481.74 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.13 drams to 546.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.01 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.50 drams to 608.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 102.38 drams to 26330.88 drams. Silver price down by 1.91 drams to 274.92 drams. Platinum price up by 114.08 drams to 12917.24 drams.