Domestic political fight during COVID-19 war has no justification: Ex-President Levon Ter- Petrosyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan commented on the current situation in the country caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) calling it a war.

In a report titled Simple Syllogism published at ilur.am, the ex-President said:

Coronavirus has declared a war to Armenia The burden of running the war falls on the shoulders of the leadership Who is fighting against the leadership, willingly or unwillingly betrays the nation.

The domestic political fight during the war is madness which has no justification”.

