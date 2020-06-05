Russian officials arrested for giving, taking bribe for supply of military products to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Officials have been arrested in Russia for giving and taking a bribe to supply dual-purpose military products from Russia to Azerbaijan, Kommersant reports.

According to the investigation, head of the military-technical cooperation department of the ministry of Industry and Trade Rizvan Gayrbekov received 4,5 million Russian rubles from CEO of Nizhny Novgorod Aircraft JSC Vasily Klepalov to give a license to the company for supplying dual-purpose military products to Azerbaijan. According to the investigation the CEO of Nizhny Novgorod Aircraft JSC gave the money to Rizvan Gayrbekov through their common acquaintance, Sergei Garmash, who is serving at the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

CEO of Nizhny Novgorod Aircraft JSC Vasily Klepalov has been arrested and is accused of giving a bribe.

Rizvan Gayrbekov has been remanded into custody until August 4.