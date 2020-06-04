Positive-tested PM Pashinyan and family members show no coronavirus symptoms  

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan and his family members, who have been tested positive for COVID-19, show no symptoms of the disease, Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

''We underwent a detailed medical examination and at the moment have no symptoms. We have no fever, pneumonia or anything else. Though there is possibility that our health condition will worsen, the analysis of previous cases show that the chances are rather low'', ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan