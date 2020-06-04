It's impossible to maintain the system with this tariff – Gazprom Armenia Director

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Director-General of ''Gazprom Armenia'' company Hrant Tadevosyan commented on the application of raising the tariff of the gas supplied to consumers by that it's impossible to maintain the system with the existing tariff, ARMENPRESS reports Tadevosyan said during a working discussion at the PSRC.

He reminded that currently the tariff introduced in 2016 is in force despite the fact that starting from January 1, 2019 gas tariff supplied to Armenia on the border rose to 165 from 150 USD. The company continues selling gas at 255 USD. ''The difference is 90 USD. 43USD goes to the state budget as tax. Just 47USD remain for the company. Up till now we have had nearly 12USD losses, which are the natural technological losses. This means 35USD remains for the company. We pay 19 USD of the 35 as salaries. Just 16 USD remains for the company. We never had any profits. And with this numbers it has never been, is not and will not be possible to maintain such a system'', Tadevosyan said.

According to the Director of Gazprom Armenia, experts have calculated that if the company continues to operate under the same conditions, they will be unable to import 2.2 billion cubic meter gas.

Hrant Tadevosyan noted that it's in the interest of everyone to balance the interests of consumers and the supplier.

Gazprom Armenia submitted an application to the PSRC on revising the tariff of gas supplied to consumers on April 1, suggesting to raise gas tariff from 255 to 283 USD. The PSRC suggested the option of 266.71 USD.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan