COVID-19 updates: More than 3 million 192 thousand recoveries globally

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 6 million 604 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 388,000.

More than 3 million 192 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 902 thousand 779 confirmed cases). 109,159 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 587,017 confirmed cases and 32,602 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 441,108. 5,384 patients have died so far.

Spain has 287,406 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,128.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 279,856 cases. The death toll has reached 39,728. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 233,836 cases and 33,601 deaths so far.

India comes after Italy as it confirmed 217,967 cases and 6,093 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 184,470 cases and 8,701 deaths.

The next is Peru with 178,914 confirmed cases and 4,894 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 166,422 cases. The deaths comprise 4,609.

Then comes Iran – 164,270 confirmed cases and 8,071 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,022 cases, out of which 78,319 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 801 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 91,182.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 63,741. The death toll has reached 45 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 37,018. 273 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 29,921, that of the deaths is 236.

Egypt reported 28,615 confirmed cases and 1,088 deaths.

Iraq confirmed 8,168 cases and 256 deaths.

1,256 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 27.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 123. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan