Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Artsakh President appoints new justice minister

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Siran Avetisyan has been appointed Minister of Justice of the Republic of Artsakh.

The respective decree has been signed by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on June 4, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





