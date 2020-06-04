Armenian banks granted loan repayment holidays to 550,000 citizens

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian banks and credit companies have already revised the loan repayment liabilities of nearly 550,000 individuals on loans worth 682 billion drams for anti-crisis purposes, with the amount of 45 billion drams, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“In other words, they have formed loan repayment holidays. In addition, 17,400 legal entities have been provided with loan repayment holidays worth 57 billion drams”, the PM said.