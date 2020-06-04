IDBank and “Armleasing” will cooperate

IDBank and “Armenian Leasing Company” have signed a cooperation agreement, according to which:

IDBank clients will receive specialized leasing services. This means that in addition to the maintenance of the actual leasing process, customers will receive financial and other non-financial services, including consulting. “Armleasing” will implement leasing transactions both with its own funds and will receive funds from IDBank (interbank credit or credit line) to finance projects. Financing projects will be implemented, which will bring together the strengths of the two companies in the market, providing customers with special offers on a co-financing basis. Customers of Armleasing will be served on individual terms in IDBank.

According to IDBank’s Corporate Business Director, Tigran Mkhitaryan, the cooperation with Armleasing will allow the Bank's customers to take advantage of leasing services, and customers of Armleasing will take advantage of credit resources.

According to General Director of "Armenian Leasing Company" CJSC, A. Bazikyan, such format of service delivery brings a new level of cooperation between financial institutions, from which the market definitely benefits.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA