Armenia coronavirus: 391 patients are in serious condition, 59 in critical condition

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia has surpassed 11,000, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that in the past one day the highest number of cases has been confirmed in the country – 697.

“391 patients are in serious condition, and 59 are in critical condition, 15 are switched to ventilators. There is also a dangerous trend that again cases are being registered in different production units. The experience shows that an outbreak is again possible after that. Therefore, the maintenance of rules is very important”, the minister said.

The minister added that the situation of daily hospitalizations remains tense. “As an example I would note that 15-20% of the confirmed cases needs to be hospitalized”, he said, adding that the number of cases should be reduced in order to be capable to treat the patients in hospital beds.

According to the latest data, 697 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,221. The death toll has reached 176. The total number of recovered people is 3,468. The active cases stand at 7,509.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan