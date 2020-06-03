Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-06-20

YEREVAN, 3 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 482.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.61 drams to 540.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.05 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 607.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 26845.78 drams. Silver price stood at 281.71 drams. Platinum price stood at 12890.81 drams.