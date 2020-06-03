COVID-19 updates: Global death toll is over 383,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 6 million 482 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 383,000.

More than 3 million 089 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 881 thousand 482 confirmed cases). 108,083 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 558,237 confirmed cases and 31,309 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 432,277. 5,215 patients have died so far.

Spain has 287,012 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,127.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 277,985 cases. The death toll has reached 39,369. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 233,515 cases and 33,530 deaths so far.

India comes after Italy as it confirmed 208,709 cases and 5,834 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 184,115 cases and 8,676 deaths.

The next is Peru with 174,884 confirmed cases and 4,767 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 165,555 cases. The deaths comprise 4,585.

Then comes Iran – 160,696 confirmed cases and 8,012 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 17th with a total of 83,021 cases, out of which 78,315 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634..

Georgia confirmed 800 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 91,182.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 62,160. The death toll has reached 45 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 35,788. 269 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 29,359, that of the deaths is 230.

Egypt reported 27,536 confirmed cases and 1,052 deaths.

Iraq confirmed 7,387 cases and 235 deaths.

1,256 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 27.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 123. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

