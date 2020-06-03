Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

IDBank urges customers to visit the Bank only in case of extreme necessity

IDBank urges customers to visit the Bank only in case of extreme necessity

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. IDBank urges its customers to visit the Bank only in case of extreme necessity, the Bank issued a respective statement.

“Dear customers, taking into consideration the pandemic situation, we strongly encourage and ask you to make use of IDBank's complete remote toolset. There is no need to visit the Bank in case of making payments or any other transaction. In order to make use of the services provided by IDBanking.am online platform, Idram application, you just need to download Idram application or make use of IDBanking.am online platform.

Please wear masks and gloves, keep social distance in case of extreme need to visit the Bank.

IDBank, in its turn, implements all necessary measures to maintain the health of customers and employees, all areas are regularly disinfected and ventilated, employees are provided with all security measures. Be healthy!” the statement says.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus 10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry 15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times
Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry

California Governor denies Sassounian parole 14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times
California Governor denies Sassounian parole

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers 14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times
EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights 13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times
Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration