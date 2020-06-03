IDBank urges customers to visit the Bank only in case of extreme necessity

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. IDBank urges its customers to visit the Bank only in case of extreme necessity, the Bank issued a respective statement.

“Dear customers, taking into consideration the pandemic situation, we strongly encourage and ask you to make use of IDBank's complete remote toolset. There is no need to visit the Bank in case of making payments or any other transaction. In order to make use of the services provided by IDBanking.am online platform, Idram application, you just need to download Idram application or make use of IDBanking.am online platform.

Please wear masks and gloves, keep social distance in case of extreme need to visit the Bank.

IDBank, in its turn, implements all necessary measures to maintain the health of customers and employees, all areas are regularly disinfected and ventilated, employees are provided with all security measures. Be healthy!” the statement says.

