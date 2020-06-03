Armenian PM’s wife and her brother file lawsuit against ex-Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Wife of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan and her brother, the ruling My Step faction MP of the Armenian parliament, Hrachya Hakobyan, have filed a lawsuit against former Ambassador of Armenia to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan, Datalex online judicial information platform reported.

The lawsuit seeks to make a public apology, publicly deny the defamatory factual data and compensate the damage caused to the honor, dignity and business reputation.

The lawsuit was submitted on June 2.

Recently former Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan posted a video in social network stating that smuggled cigarettes are being exported from Armenia at the consent of Hrachya and Anna Hakobyan.