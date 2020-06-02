COVID-19 updates: Over 2 million 930 thousand recoveries globally

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 6 million 400 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 378,000.

More than 2 million 930 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 859 thousand 772 confirmed cases). 106,929 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 529,405 confirmed cases and 30,046 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 423,741. 5,037 patients have died so far.

Spain has 286,718 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,127.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 276,332 cases. The death toll has reached 39,045. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 233,197 cases and 33,475 deaths so far.

India comes after Italy, surpassing Germany and France, as it confirmed 199,785 cases and 5,612 deaths.

France has reported 189,220 cases and 28,833 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 183,775 cases and 8,618 deaths.

The next is Peru with 170,039 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 164,769 cases. The deaths comprise 4,563.

Then comes Iran – 157,562 confirmed cases and 7,942 deaths.

Iran is followed by Chile which recorded 105,159 confirmed cases.

Mexico confirmed 93,435 cases, Canada – 91,705, Saudi Arabia – 87,142.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 17th with a total of 83,022 cases, out of which 78,315 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634. 16 new cases were reported here.

Georgia confirmed 796 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 60,259. The death toll has reached 43 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 35,788. 269 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 28,649, that of the deaths is 226. Egypt reported 26,384 confirmed cases and 1,005 deaths. Iraq confirmed 6,868 cases and 215 deaths. 1,242 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 27. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 123. 5 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan