Armenian FM congratulates Artsakh counterpart on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has sent a congratulatory letter to foreign minister of Artsakh Masis Mailyan on re-appointment, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I sincerely congratulate you on your re-appointment as foreign minister of Artsakh. I am confident that your rich experience and professionalism as a state official will greatly contribute to the further development of the Republic of Artsakh and raising its international reputation.

I am full of hope that through a constant dialogue with you we will manage to make more heard the voice of the Artsakh people at the international platforms, increase the engagement of the Artsakh authorities in the settlement process and by this raise the efficiency of the NK conflict settlement process for the benefit of regional peace and stability.

At this new stage of your tenure I wish you new achievements in the key mission to present Artsakh at the international arena”.

 

