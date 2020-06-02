Deputy justice minister presents changes in bill on creating new patrol service

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament debated the bill on creating a new patrol service at the second hearing. One amendment has been made in the respective bill.

Deputy justice minister Kristine Grigoryan introduced the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Laws on Police and Police service.

“According to the change made after the first hearing, the law will enter into force on the day following its publication”, she said.

The new patrol service will differ from the previous one and will be launched from the first quarter of 2021 at the first stage. The patrol service will have new uniforms, new equipment, etc.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan