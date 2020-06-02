Coronavirus cases in Poland surpass 24,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased by 107 in Poland in one day, the healthcare ministry said, RIA Novosti reported.

The total number of cases has reached 24,271.

7 more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,081.

11,726 patients have recovered so far.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan