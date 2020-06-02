Armenian President congratulates Italian counterpart on Republic Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on the Republic Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I praise the fact that the relations between Armenia and Italy, which are developing in the spirit of partnership and mutual trust, are expanding by including new spheres. Armenia always attaches importance to the constant strengthening and development of mutual cooperation between our countries.

I remember with warmth our regular contacts. I am confident that my upcoming state visit to Italy will give a new impetus to the Armenian-Italian multi-layered relations.

In such unprecedented crisis situation caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic I express my sincere support to the good people of Italy. I highly value your country’s efforts aimed at saving human lives and mitigating the consequences of the pandemic. I believe that the day when the pandemic will overcome is not so far, and we will resume our normal life by doubling the joint commitment to establish firmer relations between our countries and peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan