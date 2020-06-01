President of Kazakhstan congratulates PM Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Offic eof the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

''Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

Armenia successfully implements important social-economic transformations under your leadership, which help to ensure sustainable growth and raising the reputation of the country in the international arena.

Kazakhstan highly appreciates your personal contribution to the strengthening of Atmrnian-Kazakh relations, based on friendship, good traditions of mutual assistance.

I am confident that thank to our joint efforts, the comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia will continue to develop dynamically, both on bilateral format and in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

On this remarkable day I sincerely wish you future success and new achievments, and welfare and prosperity to the friendly people of Armenia''.





Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan