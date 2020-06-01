Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

President of Kazakhstan congratulates PM Pashinyan on birthday

President of Kazakhstan congratulates PM Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan  Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Offic eof the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

''Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

Armenia successfully implements important social-economic transformations under your leadership, which help to ensure sustainable growth and raising the reputation of the country in the international arena.

Kazakhstan highly appreciates your personal contribution to the strengthening of Atmrnian-Kazakh relations, based on friendship, good traditions of mutual assistance.

I am confident that thank to our joint efforts, the comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia will continue to develop dynamically, both on bilateral format and in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Honorable Nikol Vovayevich,

On this remarkable day I sincerely wish you future success and new achievments, and welfare and prosperity to the friendly people of Armenia''.


Сохранить

Համօգտագործել

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus 10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry 15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times
Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry

California Governor denies Sassounian parole 14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times
California Governor denies Sassounian parole

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers 14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times
EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights 13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times
Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration