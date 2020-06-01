Armenian Armed Forces never initiate attack: Defense minister’s spox on Azerbaijani video

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan, commenting on the video spread in social networks and the claims according to which the Armenian side has downed an Azerbaijani military equipment in the direction of Nakhijevan, states that the Armenian Armed Forces never launch the attack first.

“We do not comment on the origin of that video or the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces. I can only state that the Armenian Armed Forces never initiate an attack, we give an adequate response to the adversary’s actions and provocations”, she told Armenpress.

According to Infoteka24.ru, the Azerbaijani military equipment has been downed in response to Azerbaijan’s provocative actions, and the Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Nakhijevan.