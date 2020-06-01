Kazakh President wishes speedy recovery to Armenian PM from coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan from the novel coronavirus.

“I wish a speedy recovery to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. I am confident that he will be able to overcome the disease and return to his activities for the benefit of friendly Armenia”, the Kazakh President said on Twitter.

Желаю скорейшего выздоровления Премьер-министру Армении Н. Пашиняну @NikolPashinyan. Уверен, с присущей ему жизненной силой он сможет преодолеть болезнь и вернуться к деятельности на благо дружественной Армении. — Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) June 1, 2020

Today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

