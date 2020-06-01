Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Kazakh President wishes speedy recovery to Armenian PM from coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan from the novel coronavirus.

“I wish a speedy recovery to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. I am confident that he will be able to overcome the disease and return to his activities for the benefit of friendly Armenia”, the Kazakh President said on Twitter.

Today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





