Georgian PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

I want to congratulate you on your anniversary of birth, to wish you health, all the best and success to your responsible and complex work.

By using this chance I hope that the close ties and relations between Georgia and Armenia, which are based on traditional friendship and mutual understanding, will also deepen and develop in the future for the benefit of our peoples and taking into account the interests of our countries.

I want to again reaffirm my deepest respect to you and express my readiness to further strengthen the cooperation between our countries.

Mr. Prime Minister, I once again congratulate you, wishing you good health, success and all the best”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan