Pashinyan and Putin discuss coronavirus situation over phone

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of birthday. During the telephone conversation held today the Russian leader wished good health and success to the Armenian PM, as well as a speedy recovery to him and his family members from the novel coronavirus, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk PM Pashinyan and President Putin exchanged views on the current situation connected with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the possible developments in the future. In this context they discussed the cooperation issues between the Armenian and Russian healthcare ministries. President Putin highlighted Russia’s readiness to support Armenia in fighting the pandemic.

Pashinyan and Putin also touched upon the upcoming parade, scheduled on June 24 in Moscow, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Armenian PM thanked for the recent invitation on this occasion. He expressed hope that he will recover before that event and will be able to attend all the celebrations.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan