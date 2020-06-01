Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Pashinyan and Putin discuss coronavirus situation over phone

Pashinyan and Putin discuss coronavirus situation over phone

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of birthday. During the telephone conversation held today the Russian leader wished good health and success to the Armenian PM, as well as a speedy recovery to him and his family members from the novel coronavirus, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk PM Pashinyan and President Putin exchanged views on the current situation connected with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the possible developments in the future. In this context they discussed the cooperation issues between the Armenian and Russian healthcare ministries. President Putin highlighted Russia’s readiness to support Armenia in fighting the pandemic.

Pashinyan and Putin also touched upon the upcoming parade, scheduled on June 24 in Moscow, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Armenian PM thanked for the recent invitation on this occasion. He expressed hope that he will recover before that event and will be able to attend all the celebrations.


Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus 10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry 15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times
Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry

California Governor denies Sassounian parole 14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times
California Governor denies Sassounian parole

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers 14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times
EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights 13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times
Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration