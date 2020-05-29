Armenian President congratulates sculptor, People’s Artist of Russia Georgy Frangulyan on birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to sculptor, People’s Artist of Russia, full member of the Russian Academy of Arts, Georgy Frangulyan on the 75th anniversary of birth, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Your unique sculptures continue to cross the borders of time and countries. Many famous individuals and significant events receive a new life through them, and the events and phenomena are presented with a unique interpretation thanks to your talent. It’s not a coincidence that your works are highly appreciated, and you enjoy a high reputation. I hope that any of your monumental works will also be presented in Armenia where you are known as well, like in Russia and in the world”, the letter says.

The Armenian President wished the sculptor health, creative enthusiasm and all the best.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan