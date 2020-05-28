European Stocks - 27-05-20
MOSCOW, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 27 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 1.33% to 11657.69 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.79% to 4688.74 points, British FTSE is up by 1.26% to 6144.25 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 1.04% to 1212.20 points.
