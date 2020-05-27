Government launches 19th economic relief program

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia approved the 19th relief program aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan said the program is aimed at contributing to the realization of entrepreneurial ideas on launching businesses from scratch and innovative development of business programs by expanding entrepreneurial knowledge and increasing financial accessibility.

75% of the financial resources for the project is allocated for an 8-year repayment period without interest rate, and the 25% as grants.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan