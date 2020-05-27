Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan is participating in the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Board meeting.

The meeting is held online and is focused on the existing barriers in the EEU domestic market, Grigoryan’s office said.

As a result of the discussion and at the initiative of the Armenian side, a decision was made to present by August 1 the proposed solutions to the problems.

