823 businesses sanctioned for violating coronavirus safety guidelines

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. 823 businesses in Armenia have been sanctioned and shut down for 24-hours for non-compliance or violation of the national coronavirus safety guidelines, the governmental Inspection Agencies Coordination Office head Artur Asoyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said the inspections are carried out in the most potentially risky areas of activities such as manufacturing plants, banks or shopping areas.

87 public eateries were shut down for 24 hours during one week. Another 12 will be sanctioned today, he said.

According to Asoyan, the food safety inspection agency provided consultations to over 9500 public food sector businesses.

The health and labor inspection agency, in turn, sanctioned 290 businesses.

Asoyan said inspections are also carried out in kindergartens.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan