COVID-19 latest updates: Global death toll is over 350,000

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 5 million 685 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 352,000.

2 million 430 thousand 788 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 725 thousand 275 confirmed cases). 100,572 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 394,507 confirmed cases and 24,593 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 362,342 with over 8,000 new cases in one day. 3,807 patients have died so far.

Spain has 283,339 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,117.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 265,227 cases. The death toll has reached 37,048. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 230,555 cases and 32,955 deaths so far.

France has reported nearly 183,000 cases and 28,530 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 181,288 cases and 8,498 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 158,762 cases. The deaths comprise 4,397.

The 10th country is India which recorded 151,876 cases. 4,346 people have died in India from coronavirus.

India is followed by Iran – 139,511 confirmed cases and 7,508 deaths.

The next is Peru which recorded 129,751 cases.

Canada surpassed China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started. Canada confirmed 86,647 cases.

China confirmed a total of 82,993 cases. Just 1 new cases has been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 732 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 47,207. The death toll has reached 28 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 31,086. 253 death cases have been registered here. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 22,575, that of the deaths is 172. Egypt reported 18,756 confirmed cases and 797 deaths. Iraq confirmed 4,848 cases and 169 deaths. 1,140 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 26. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 121. 4 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan