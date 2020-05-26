Commandant of the State of Emergency does not rule out returning to quarantine regime

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Commandant's Office has discussed some changes in the policy of testing for the novel coronavirus by including private testing laboratories, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant of the State of Emergency Tigran Avinyan said during an on-line briefing.

''I think some time later the continuously growing process of testing will reach greater volumes'', he said.

Tigran Avinyan did not rule out the possibility of returning to the quarantine regime in case of some particular scenarios.

''In some cases we establish quarantine regime in some communities such as in Sevan, Areni, and there will be some toughening of use of administrative levers. We have to ask our dear compatriots to approach those toughenings with understanding and I think the observance of the rules and our responsibility will allow us to decline the spread rate of the virus'', Avinyan said.

He noted that no country in the world can speak about the elimination of the virus, which means that it will stay for some longer period.

By 11:00, May 26 Armenia recorded a total of 7402 coronavirus cases. 3220 have recovered and 4052 are active cases. Death toll is 91. A total of 52,554 tests have been done.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan